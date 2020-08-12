Advertisement

SDSU’s Cade Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

Jacks WR might be leaving
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -All-American wide receiver Cade Johnson has entered the transfer portal after the Missouri Valley pushed it’s football season to the spring. Johnson was a walk-on with the Jackrabbits and became their latest big play wide receiver in Brookings. He will most likely be drafted by an NFL team after the career he’s had with the Jacks and he still has one season of eligibility left. Improving his chances to get drafted by going to a bigger school where he would get more national exposure also could have played into his decision. Cade caught 72 balls last year for 1,222 yards and 8 touchdowns.

But with the Big Ten and PAC 12 postponing football today, there’s an outside chance that the Bellevue, Nebraska native could still end up playing his senior year for the Jackrabbits.

