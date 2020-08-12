Advertisement

Someone You Should Know: Woman writes letters to bring people comfort during pandemic

Lonnette Kelley is a retired nurse who was looking for something to do at the beginning of the pandemic and decided to start sending cards out.
Lonnette Kelley is a retired nurse who was looking for something to do at the beginning of the pandemic and decided to start sending cards out.(KSFY)
By Vanessa Gomez
Aug. 12, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lonnette Kelley said she noticed from the beginning of the pandemic that people would need their spirits lifted. The reason why is because so many are keeping their distance to try and stay healthy.

"It may be a simple card, but it carries a really powerful message," Kelley said.

She started sending cards to friends and family at the beginning of the pandemic.

"It's given me peace. It's brought healing into my own heart. It's brought joy. It's given me a mission, a purpose," she said.

Kelley is a retired nurse and needed something to do, so she created these cards and sent them out.

"I started out with just friends and family and then eventually, they gave me some of their friends and family. Part of this card idea is that we share these cards and keep them going and pass them on," she said.

One of her friends she sent a few cards to is Linda Selleck. The two are friends through church.

“It was an outreach of friendship and a very solid expression of ‘I see that this is a difficult time for you, and I am with you through this,’” Selleck said.

Selleck was able to pass the cards on to her friend in Connecticut.

"I got the nicest note back from her saying just how much it helped her through a difficult time," Selleck said.

Kelley said the cards are catching on more and more with people all over.

"My hope is to just fill the void of all the people that are hurting to give them hope within each day that they can have something to hold onto," she said.

If there is someone you think we should all know, please email a nomination to news@dakotanewsnow.com.

