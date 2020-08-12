State agents investigating death following standoff, fire in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the death of a man following an armed standoff and fire at a Rapid City house.

Family members called police to the home Tuesday afternoon. Police Chief Don Hedrick says the man in his 30s had doused himself and the residence with gasoline and began firing a shotgun inside the house and then started shooting towards the outside. Eventually smoke could be seen coming from the house and a fire broke out.

Hedrick says the man died in the house. Officials say state agents are investigating because someone died during a police response and a neutral party is needed to review the case.

