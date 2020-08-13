Advertisement

AMC to offer 15-cent tickets on first day of reopening

In this April 29, 2020 file photo, the AMC sign appears at the AMC Burbank 16 movie theater complex in Burbank, Calif.
In this April 29, 2020 file photo, the AMC sign appears at the AMC Burbank 16 movie theater complex in Burbank, Calif.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — AMC Theatres, the nation’s largest movie theater chain, will reopen in the U.S. on Aug. 20 with retro ticket prices of 15 cents per movie.

AMC Entertainment, which owns the chain, said Thursday that it expects to open the doors to more than 100 cinemas — or about a sixth of its nationwide locations — on Aug. 20 with throwback pricing for a day.

AMC theaters have reopened in numerous international countries but have remained shuttered in the U.S. since March. The chain touted the reopening as "Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices."

After several false starts due to a summer rise in coronavirus cases throughout much of the U.S., widespread moviegoing is currently set to resume in late August. Regal Cinemas, the second largest chain, is to reopen some U.S. locations on Aug. 21.

During its opening-day promotion, AMC will show catalog films, including "Ghostbusters," "Black Panther," "Back to the Future" and "Grease." Those older films will continue to play afterward for $5.

AMC confirmed that Disney's much-delayed "New Mutants" will debut in theaters Aug. 28, with Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" to follow Sept. 3. Warner Bros. is planning to release "Tenet" a week earlier internationally, including in Canada. A handful of smaller new releases are also planned for late August, including "Unhinged," a thriller from Solstice Studios with Russell Crowe; and Armando Iannucci's "Personal History of David Copperfield," from Disney's Fox Searchlight.

AMC said Thursday is expects about two thirds of its theaters will be open in time for "Tenet." Several states, including California and New York, are yet to allow movie theaters to reopen.

AMC and other chains have said they will operate at reduced capacity to facilitate social distancing, along with increased theater cleaning and required mask wearing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Halloween candy arriving earlier in some stores due to pandemic

Updated: moments ago
Halloween-specific candies and packaging are already available in some grocery stores in the U.S.

National Politics

US jobless claims fall below 1 million but remain high

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department said applications fell to 963,000, the second straight drop, from 1.2 million the previous week.

News

South Dakota sees rise in unemployment claims as job market continues fluctuations

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
First-time unemployment claims rose once again in South Dakota as the country’s job market continues to fluctuate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Iowa farmers assess losses after storm flattened cornfields

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
Farmers across much of Iowa are dealing with the heartbreaking aftermath of a rare wind storm that turned what was looking like a record corn crop into deep losses.

National Politics

Concerns mount over postal service's recent performance

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
The U.S. Postal Service says it can handle mail-in voting during the 2020 election. Many are alarmed by the postal service's recent performance issues under the management of Louis DeJoy, the new postmaster general.

Latest News

National

Birx’s message to schools: Everybody should be wearing a mask

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro
Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro sits down with White House Coronavirus Task Force member, Dr. Deborah Birx, to discuss schools' reopening.

News

Lincoln High School prepares for the fall semester

Updated: 1 hour ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Lincoln High School prepares for the fall semester

Updated: 1 hour ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Lincoln High School prepares for the fall semester

Updated: 1 hour ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Lincoln High School prepares for the fall semester

Updated: 1 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now