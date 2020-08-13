Advertisement

Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Several diamond gems this week
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The state amateur baseball tournament starts with a rare steal of home by Dell Rapids Chad Hunt!

SDSU’s Teresa Toscano had a terrific week at the US Women’s Amateur, advancing all the way to the round of 16.

Great glove work on the diamond highlights the rest of our countdown. First up a pair of grabs from Zach Ridl and Kaden Hackman helped Renner reach the State Legion Tournament.

While at the state softball tournament the Gold’s Andrea Cain makes the most of her only playing time of the year following an ACL injury worth it with this incredible catch.

And finally we head back to the State Amateur tournament where Madison’s Trevor Johnson does his best Willie Mays impersonation.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tri-Valley School District moves to 4-day week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
The Tri-Valley School District has opted for a four-day school week.

News

Watertown school district finalizes back-to-school plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Watertown school district confirms their back to school plan, following a failed amendment to make masks necessary at Monday's school board meeting.

News

Farmers optimistic about crop yields despite setbacks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Cleanup continues for farmers around the Midwest following storms this week.

News

Schools prepare to social distance

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
When students return to schools this upcoming fall, they should expect some changes.

Latest News

News

Someone You Should Know: Woman writes letters to bring people comfort during pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Lonnette Kelley started writing cards to people at the beginning of the pandemic to offer them a sign of hope and to give them some encouragement.

News

UPDATE: Traffic back to normal on I-90 after crash

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
An accident is slowing traffic on Interstate 90 in central South Dakota, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.

National Politics

US budget deficit climbs to record $2.81 trillion

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Treasury Department says the U.S. budget deficit climbed to $2.81 trillion in the first 10 months of the budget year.

News

Authorities investigating several stolen vehicles later found crashed, abandoned

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities are investigating after several vehicles were stolen and later found crashed and abandoned in ditches around Lincoln County.

News

Noem revisits plan to build fence around Governor’s Mansion in Pierre

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Gov. Kristi Noem’s office is moving forward with a once-rejected plan to build a security fence around the Governor’s Mansion in Pierre.

National

What no student loan payments until 2021 means for you

Updated: 13 hours ago
Although January 2021 is just a few months away, it’s enough time to make a change to your federal loan payments and avoid defaulting on the loans.