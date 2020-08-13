Billion Auto Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The state amateur baseball tournament starts with a rare steal of home by Dell Rapids Chad Hunt!

SDSU’s Teresa Toscano had a terrific week at the US Women’s Amateur, advancing all the way to the round of 16.

Great glove work on the diamond highlights the rest of our countdown. First up a pair of grabs from Zach Ridl and Kaden Hackman helped Renner reach the State Legion Tournament.

While at the state softball tournament the Gold’s Andrea Cain makes the most of her only playing time of the year following an ACL injury worth it with this incredible catch.

And finally we head back to the State Amateur tournament where Madison’s Trevor Johnson does his best Willie Mays impersonation.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week.

