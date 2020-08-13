Four people sent to hospital after Sioux Falls house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Steve Brunette, a battalion chief with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, two people were trapped after a fire started in their home. It started just before 1:00 AM Thursday at a home on West Bakker Park Drive, south of Marion Road and 57th Street in Sioux Falls.

When Sioux Falls police officers got to the house first, they found one person trapped on the roof and one person trapped in the home on the main floor. Firefighters arrived and were able to get the person off the roof with a ladder. They were able to rescue the man trapped inside the home as well. The two residents were taken to the hospital. Two officers on scene were also taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation. A dog also had to be rescued from the home.

The fire was contained to the living room, but the house did sustain heavy heat and smoke damage. Crews had to stay at the house for two hours to make sure all hot spots were out.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.