Herron pitches Birds to win over Saints

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries defeated the St. Paul Saints 4-1 thanks to a masterful pitching performance by Tyler Herron on Wednesday afternoon at the Birdcage.

Tyler Herron was perfect through four and two-thirds before the Saints gained a base runner and held the shutout until the ninth in his top performance of the season. Ryan Brett earned two RBI’s and scored a run and Damek Tomscha homered to push the Birds to the victory.

Both starting pitchers were perfect through the opening inning before the Canaries got on the board in the second. Logan Landon knocked the first hit of the game by either side with one out in the bottom of the second. Grant Kay followed with a walk before Brett delivered a two-out two-run double to take the lead 2-0.

Eddie Medina settled in on the mound for the Saints after that, not allowing a run until the sixth. Tomscha homered on the very first pitch of the inning onto the left field party deck to extend the advantage to 3-0.

The Canaries added another key insurance run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by Alay Lago to score Brett from third making the score 4-0.

St. Paul attempted a comeback against Herron in the top of the ninth. Josh Allen led off with a double and went to third on a single by Chesny Young. Troy Alexander then hit a fly ball to center field for out number two with Allen tagging on the play. The throw came in on-line but popped out of Mike Hart's glove as Allen came in headfirst scoring the run. That made the score 4-1. Herron finished his complete game by striking out Mikey Reynolds looking to give the Canaries the victory.

Herron earned his fourth win of the season. Medina took the loss allowing four runs over 6.2 innings.

UP NEXT

The Canaries and Saints meet in the rubber game of the three game series on Thursday, August 13. Casey Delgado will take the mound for the Canaries with Matt Solter getting the start for the Saints. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

