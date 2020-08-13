Kernels happy to be back on the tennis court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Something very encouraging happened in Mitchell Tuesday. We showed you highlights of the Mitchell-Huron girls tennis match last night at Hitchcock Park... Atlanta Stahle led the Kernels to a pair of 9-0 wins over Huron and Roncalli as they started defense of their Class “A” state title.

But more importantly, they were back on the courts and able to compete for the first time as a high school since March. And for head coach Pat Moller, it was a very meaningful day for many reasons. ”I think they’re just happy to be able to play and the mood is pretty good out here. I couldn’t be happier. We’re trying not to look too far ahead. We’re here and playing today and we’re grateful for that and we’re just going to continue to play it day by day and hopefully in October when it’s time for the post season, everybody’s healthy and we’re able to go out there and give these girls the experience they deserve.”

