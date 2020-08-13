Advertisement

Mayor TenHaken talks Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 response on GMA

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken joined Good Morning America on Thursday to talk about the response to COVID-19.
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken joined Good Morning America on Thursday to talk about the response to COVID-19.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken joined Good Morning America on Thursday to talk about the response to COVID-19.

One of the topics discussed during his appearance was the Sturgis Rally. TenHaken said when it comes to biker culture, the rally was likely happening whether or not it was officially sanctioned.

“I think what happened, is the city basically said ‘hey, we’re gonna have this, we’re gonna make it as safe as possible', rather than just have a rally that wasn’t intended happen anyway. So we in Sioux Falls are ready for that. A lot of bikers stop in Sioux Falls on their way to the rally. So, it’s something we’re gonna be watching closely to see what effect this may happen on the COVID market on the east side of the state,” said TenHaken.

TenHaken also said the early outbreak at Smithfield Food also helped the city realize just how serious the coronavirus threat was.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

US jobless claims fall below 1 million but remain high

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The figures show that the crisis continues to throw people out of work just as the expiration of an extra $600 a week in federal jobless benefits has deepened the hardship for many — and posed another threat to the U.S. economy.

News

South Dakota reports 82 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 82 new COVID-19 cases in the state and one more death on Thursday.

State

Listen live: South Dakota DOH officials hold briefing on COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon and State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton hold a press briefing to discuss developments surrounding coronavirus in South Dakota.

News

NSIC cancels fall season, all athletic competition through Dec. 31

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
In a statement on Thursday, the NSIC says health and safety concerns led to the league’s decision.

Latest News

News

Avera Medical Minute: A child life specialist offers insight to prepare kids for school year

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Magazine lists South Dakota photographer among the best in the world

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
World renown photographer Robb Long says thanks to the internet you can be creative support your family and even win awards, no matter where you live.

News

South Dakota sees rise in unemployment claims as job market continues fluctuations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
First-time unemployment claims rose once again in South Dakota as the country’s job market continues to fluctuate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Iowa farmers assess losses after storm flattened cornfields

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Farmers across much of Iowa are dealing with the heartbreaking aftermath of a rare wind storm that turned what was looking like a record corn crop into deep losses.

News

Lincoln High School prepares for the fall semester

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Lincoln High School prepares for the fall semester

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now