Mayor TenHaken talks Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 response on GMA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken joined Good Morning America on Thursday to talk about the response to COVID-19.

One of the topics discussed during his appearance was the Sturgis Rally. TenHaken said when it comes to biker culture, the rally was likely happening whether or not it was officially sanctioned.

“I think what happened, is the city basically said ‘hey, we’re gonna have this, we’re gonna make it as safe as possible', rather than just have a rally that wasn’t intended happen anyway. So we in Sioux Falls are ready for that. A lot of bikers stop in Sioux Falls on their way to the rally. So, it’s something we’re gonna be watching closely to see what effect this may happen on the COVID market on the east side of the state,” said TenHaken.

TenHaken also said the early outbreak at Smithfield Food also helped the city realize just how serious the coronavirus threat was.

