NSIC cancels fall season, all athletic competition through Dec. 31

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference(Associated Press)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference has canceled the fall season and suspended all athletic competition through December 31st.

The NSIC’s Board of Directors made the decision following the announcement from the NCAA Division II Presidents Council that all NCAA Division II fall championships are canceled.

In a statement on Thursday, the NSIC says health and safety concerns led to the league’s decision. The statement goes on to say current recommendations for testing, exposure, and quarantine would make it difficult for the season to be successful.

“The league’s initial decision to delay the start of fall sports was made with the rationale to allow campuses the ability to focus solely on reopening safely for their broader university communities,” said NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind. “In light of the recent decisions made by the NCAA Board of Governors, it is no longer feasible to conduct outside competition this fall semester. Our student-athletes deserve a competitive experience that provides a greater degree of safety and certainty than current conditions would allow. We believe now is the right time to provide clarity to our student-athletes so we can turn our efforts towards helping institutions reopen and ensuring a safe return to campus to start the academic year.

Originally, the NSIC delayed the fall season to September. The NSIC says it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is committed to exploring experiences for fall student-athletes in the spring if it can be done safely.

The decision comes as other college organizations have suspended their fall seasons.

