Police: Sioux Falls seeing uptick in fentanyl overdoses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police are reporting an uptick of drug overdoses in the city and they believe it involves fentanyl.

In the past month alone, police have responded to 11 overdoses including three fatalities in the past week. Police say a 23-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, and a 37-year-old woman died from suspected fentanyl overdoses this week.

“They’re usually blue pills that are marked M30 which basically makes them appear to be oxycodone pills but they’re pills that contain either heroin fentanyl or other illicit drugs. They’re extremely dangerous because they’re not produced in labs that take all of the steps and safety precautions where normal pharmaceutical-grade medications come from,” said Sioux Falls Police Capt. Mike Colwill.

Authorities say they are investigating those who are supplying the fentanyl, especially in cases where those who overdosed died.

