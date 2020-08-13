Advertisement

Police: Sioux Falls seeing uptick in fentanyl overdoses

(WCAX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police are reporting an uptick of drug overdoses in the city and they believe it involves fentanyl.

In the past month alone, police have responded to 11 overdoses including three fatalities in the past week. Police say a 23-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, and a 37-year-old woman died from suspected fentanyl overdoses this week.

“They’re usually blue pills that are marked M30 which basically makes them appear to be oxycodone pills but they’re pills that contain either heroin fentanyl or other illicit drugs. They’re extremely dangerous because they’re not produced in labs that take all of the steps and safety precautions where normal pharmaceutical-grade medications come from,” said Sioux Falls Police Capt. Mike Colwill.

Authorities say they are investigating those who are supplying the fentanyl, especially in cases where those who overdosed died.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Missing Woonsocket teen located in Wisconsin

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Sanborn County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump delivers COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The figures show that the crisis continues to throw people out of work just as the expiration of an extra $600 a week in federal jobless benefits has deepened the hardship for many — and posed another threat to the U.S. economy.

News

Woman charged by bison in Custer State Park Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
An adult bison charged a motorcycle passenger after approaching a calf Wednesday.

News

Mayor TenHaken talks Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 response on GMA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken joined Good Morning America on Thursday to talk about the response to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

South Dakota reports 82 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 82 new COVID-19 cases in the state and one more death on Thursday.

State

Listen live: South Dakota DOH officials hold briefing on COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon and State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton hold a press briefing to discuss developments surrounding coronavirus in South Dakota.

News

NSIC cancels fall season, all athletic competition through Dec. 31

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
In a statement on Thursday, the NSIC says health and safety concerns led to the league’s decision.

News

Avera Medical Minute: A child life specialist offers insight to prepare kids for school year

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Magazine lists South Dakota photographer among the best in the world

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
World renown photographer Robb Long says thanks to the internet you can be creative support your family and even win awards, no matter where you live.

News

South Dakota sees rise in unemployment claims as job market continues fluctuations

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
First-time unemployment claims rose once again in South Dakota as the country’s job market continues to fluctuate amid the coronavirus pandemic.