Salem walks off Larchwood at State Amateur Baseball Tournament

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It looked like the Larchwood Diamonds would be advancing to the 3rd round of the State “B” Amateur Baseball tournament in Mitchell Wednesday night. They took a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the 9th inning as Keaton Grevengoed knocked in a pair of runs. And Dylan Kirkeby was brilliant through 7 innings giving up just 2 runs on 2 hits. But the Cubs bats came alive in their final at-bat. They rallied to tie the game and Brian Duxbury’s game winning hit came on an 0-2 pitch to advance to the 3rd round on Friday.

