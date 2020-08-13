Magazine lists South Dakota photographer among the best in the world

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When you think of world-renowned photography on glossy pages, maybe you think of it being created in New York City or Chicago. Actually, an award winner - two years in a row - lives right here in small-town South Dakota.

When Robb Long was a kid, he’d sift through the pages of Ler Zhures Archives Magazine’s 200 Best. He said it’s a dream come true to see his name and work in the Ad Photographer’s Edition.

"I am extremely humbled to be featured on the same pages as some of the photographers I've admired my whole life," said Long.

His commercial photography business has taken him on shoots across the US and internationally to places like London and Japan, but his home base is right here.

"A lot of people around the neighborhood in Garretson still don't really know what I do for a living," said Long.

He's fine with that, because those who give him work, know right where to find him. Chad Vander Lugt from HenkinSchultz was pleasantly surprised to know someone like Robb was here at home.

"I was just blown away and I was like what a, you know, what a wonderful thing to have. Right here in town...Somebody not only with his level of experience and talent but then when you meet him and he's so down to earth," said Vander Lugt.

"All of the award-winning photos that I've done, have been shot in South Dakota," said Long.

He specializes in Agriculture and Medical commercial photography and wants to encourage others who would like the same career.

"They want to see that you're working, and that's the key to success in this industry is to constantly try to create," said Long.

Long says thanks to the internet, you can be creative support your family and even win awards, no matter where you live.

