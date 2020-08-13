Advertisement

South Dakota reports 82 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death Thursday

As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 82 new COVID-19 cases in the state and one more death on Thursday.

The 82 new cases bring the state total to 9,897 with 1,058 of those currently active. COVID-19 related deaths are just shy of 150 as the additional death brings the state total to 148. The new death was reported as a Hughes County man in his 50s.

The state also reported four more hospitalizations. In total, 896 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. 56 people are currently hospitalized.

85 new recoveries were also reported. 8,691 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19.

