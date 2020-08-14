Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Thursday, August 13th

No fall sports for NSIC, Canaries, Trappers and Amateur Baseball highlights
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It came as no surprise Thursday when the NSIC followed suit and canceled fall sports. The Canaries hosted St. Paul again, the Pierre Trappers played at Hyde Stadium and we had more State Amateur Baseball highlights from Cadwell Park in Mitchell.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Wenande’s big game carries Alexandria past Dell Rapids Mudcats

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Wenande’s big game carries Alexandria past Dell Rapids Mudcats

Sports

Trappers winding down season at Hyde Stadium

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Trappers winding down season at Hyde Stadium

Sports

Canaries can’t overcome early lead by Saints

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Canaries can’t overcome early lead by Saints

Sports

There will be no sports in the NSIC until 2021

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
There will be no sports in the NSIC until 2021

Latest News

News

NSIC cancels fall season, all athletic competition through Dec. 31

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
In a statement on Thursday, the NSIC says health and safety concerns led to the league’s decision.

Sports

Salem walks off Larchwood at State Amateur Baseball Tournament

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:11 AM CDT
Salem walks off Larchwood at State Amateur Baseball Tournament

Play of the Week

Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:11 AM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Sports

Kernels happy to be back on the tennis court

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:10 AM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Kernels happy to be back on the tennis court

Sports

Herron pitches Birds to win over Saints

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:10 AM CDT
Herron pitches Birds to win over Saints

Sports

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, August 12th

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:09 AM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, August 12th