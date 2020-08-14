10pm Sportscast Thursday, August 13th
No fall sports for NSIC, Canaries, Trappers and Amateur Baseball highlights
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It came as no surprise Thursday when the NSIC followed suit and canceled fall sports. The Canaries hosted St. Paul again, the Pierre Trappers played at Hyde Stadium and we had more State Amateur Baseball highlights from Cadwell Park in Mitchell.
