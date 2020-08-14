Advertisement

At Sturgis, Trump supporters look to turn bikers into voters

Crowds on Main Street at the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Crowds on Main Street at the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.(Anderley Penwell)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) - While the pandemic has bottled up most in-person get-out-the-vote efforts across the country ahead of the presidential election, a group called Bikers for Trump is defying public health recommendations in an effort to get people voting.

The group has taken advantage of recent motorcycle rallies, which have been some of the largest mass gatherings in the country, to make direct appeals to register to vote.

The group has gained a significant online following for its shows of bravado. However, it remains to be seen if it can get bikers, many of whom hail from the suburbs, to fill ballot boxes.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DOH: Sioux Empire Fair concert attendee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Health officials say an individual who attended a concert at the Sioux Empire Fair has tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Man indicted on attempted murder charge in Pierre shooting

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
Authorities say a grand jury has indicted a man on an attempted first-degree murder charge in the shooting of a Pierre man in July.

News

Iowa governor defends response to devastating wind storm

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is pushing back against criticism that she has been slow to respond to a wind storm that devastated the state.

Latest News

News

South Dakota surpasses 10K COVID-19 cases, 150 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 127 new COVID-19 cases as the state surpasses 10,000 total cases and 150 deaths.

News

Dakota News Now Special Report: Racism in America

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Dakota News Now felt in this broader conversation the nation is having right now about systemic racism, the Native voice in our state and region needed to be heard.

News

Racism in America: Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Critial need for blood donors during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
During the pandemic, it can be a pretty good feeling to help others by donating blood. Blood drive numbers are low right now because many employers have their staff working at home.

News

Court documents: Sioux Falls man hid camera in bathroom used by juveniles

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after a hard drive allegedly containing child pornography was turned over to police.

News

One person injured in Sioux Falls shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A man was injured after getting shot Thursday night in Sioux Falls.