Advertisement

California wildfires burn amid high risk of brutal blazes

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dry vegetation fueled three wildfires near Los Angeles amid warnings Friday that the risk of new blazes erupting was high as temperatures spike and humidity levels drop during a statewide heat wave.

A huge forest fire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles was just 12% contained and after threatening more than 5,400 homes, it had charred 17 square miles (44.5 square kilometers) of brush and trees.

Cooler overnight temperatures helped firefighters increase containment of that fire, but the forecast called for hot, dry weather with extremely dangerous fire conditions because of possible gusty winds, a fire update said Thursday night.

California's heat wave was expected to last through the weekend, bringing triple-digit temperatures and extreme fire danger to many parts of the state.

Preliminary damage assessments found that at least three structures burned in the Lake Hughes area north of Los Angeles, but authorities said they believed more had been damaged or destroyed.

There was no containment of a blaze that blackened foothills above the Los Angeles suburb of Azusa. It churned through nearly 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) of brush and was moving away from homes, but some evacuations were ordered.

Another blaze came dangerously close to a neighborhood in the city of Corona, east of Los Angeles, before crews controlled it. And a Northern California fire in the community of Sloughhouse, near Sacramento, burned about 500 acres (202 hectares) before firefighters stopped its forward spread.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

3 charged in Chili’s hostess attack caught on video in La.

Updated: 10 minutes ago
A 17-year-old hostess at the restaurant told the group only six people are allowed at a table at a time due to social distancing requirements.

National Politics

Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty in Durham’s Trump-Russia probe

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A former FBI lawyer will plead guilty to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the probe of ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

National Politics

Lawmakers: Postal changes delay mail-order medicine for vets

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Policy changes to slow delivery at the U.S. Postal Service are taking a toll on military veterans, who are reporting much longer wait times to receive mail-order prescription drugs, according to Democratic senators.

National Politics

Trump’s younger brother, Robert, is hospitalized in New York

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Robert Trump, the brother of President Donald Trump, has been hospitalized in New York.

Latest News

News

Court documents: Sioux Falls man hid camera in bathroom used by juveniles

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after a hard drive allegedly containing child pornography was turned over to police.

National

Florida felons' vote hangs in balance as elections near

Updated: 50 minutes ago

National

Dolly Parton: ‘Of course, Black lives matter’

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The country singer addresses the demonstrations against racism and police brutality that swept the nation after George Floyd's death in a wide-ranging Billboard magazine article.

National

Wildfires burn through 3 states

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
Hundreds have been evacuated after wildfires destroy more than 90,000 acres across 3 states.

National

3 arrested in Chili's hostess attack

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|

National

Mail-in ballots sent to Trump, First Lady in Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has requested a mail-in ballot for Florida’s Tuesday primary election, despite weeks of criticizing the practice.