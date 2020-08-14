Canaries can’t overcome early lead by Saints

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries almost made a dramatic rally in the 9th inning Thursday night. They filled the bases and made use of walks to turn a 5-run Saints to into a 9-7 score. But that turned out to be the final score. Mike Hart belted a home run into the wind in right field in the second inning for the Birds who fell to 18-17 and lost ground in the race for the playoffs. They have a chance to make up that ground when they host the first place Winnipeg Goldeyes this weekend.

