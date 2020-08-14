City reinstating utility disconnection in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is reinstating utility service disconnections after waiving it and late fees for residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city will restart the utility disconnect process for nonpayment of City-owned utilities effective September 1, 2020.

The city says its Utility Billing will continue to work with those financially impacted by the pandemic. The city is asking residents who may need to establish payment plans or other arrangements to call 605-367-8131.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.