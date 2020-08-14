Advertisement

City reinstating utility disconnection in Sioux Falls

(KFYR)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is reinstating utility service disconnections after waiving it and late fees for residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city will restart the utility disconnect process for nonpayment of City-owned utilities effective September 1, 2020.

The city says its Utility Billing will continue to work with those financially impacted by the pandemic. The city is asking residents who may need to establish payment plans or other arrangements to call 605-367-8131.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sioux Falls Police search for person of interest in shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Police say the person of interest should be considered armed and dangerous.

News

DOH: Sioux Empire Fair concert attendee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Health officials say an individual who attended a concert at the Sioux Empire Fair has tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Man indicted on attempted murder charge in Pierre shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Authorities say a grand jury has indicted a man on an attempted first-degree murder charge in the shooting of a Pierre man in July.

Latest News

News

Iowa governor defends response to devastating wind storm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is pushing back against criticism that she has been slow to respond to a wind storm that devastated the state.

News

At Sturgis, Trump supporters look to turn bikers into voters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A group called Bikers for Trump is defying public health recommendations in an effort to get people voting.

News

South Dakota surpasses 10K COVID-19 cases, 150 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 127 new COVID-19 cases as the state surpasses 10,000 total cases and 150 deaths.

News

Dakota News Now Special Report: Racism in America

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Dakota News Now felt in this broader conversation the nation is having right now about systemic racism, the Native voice in our state and region needed to be heard.

News

Racism in America: Part 1

Updated: 5 hours ago

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Critial need for blood donors during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
During the pandemic, it can be a pretty good feeling to help others by donating blood. Blood drive numbers are low right now because many employers have their staff working at home.