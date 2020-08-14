Advertisement

Clear and Cool Tonight

Storms Ending East of I-29
By Tyler Roney
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ve been talking about a strong cold front slowly making its way through South Dakota ever since yesterday afternoon. As the cold front crosses I-29 tonight, that will develop showers and storms along and east of I-29 heading into tonight. Severe weather will be likely east of I-29 with damaging wind gusts and large hail being the primary threats, but an isolated tornado or two will be possible as well. The front will clear the area tonight and we’ll be quiet for tonight. This same storm system even produced a funnel clouds near Worthington, Minnesota.

Expect clear conditions overnight with comfortable temperatures and lower humidity levels behind the cold front. This weekend will feature beautiful conditions with sunshine and lower temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 80′s east and back in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s west. Sunday will be comparable. Dry weather will be favored across the region heading into next week with highs remaining in the lower 80′s.

We will have some minor storm chances in western South Dakota on Tuesday, but otherwise our next chances for showers and storms won’t come back until Thursday. Highs will continue to rise everywhere back into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s by the end of the week and next weekend. Most of the Dakota News Now viewing area will be in the lower 90′s by next weekend.

