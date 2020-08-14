Advertisement

Court documents: Sioux Falls man hid camera in bathroom used by juveniles

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after a hard drive allegedly containing child pornography was turned over to police.
A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after a hard drive allegedly containing child pornography was turned over to police.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after a hard drive allegedly containing child pornography was turned over to police.

According to court documents, Sioux Falls Police began the investigation after someone made a sex offense report. Police obtained a hard drive that allegedly contained photos and videos of juvenile males. Court documents say 41-year-old Christopher Matson hid the camera in a bathroom.

Matson is charged with five counts of possessing child porn and one count of taking and sharing pictures without consent.

A bond hearing is scheduled for today in Lincoln County.

This is a developing story and will be updated following the bond hearing.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

