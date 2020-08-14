Dakota News Now Special Report: Racism in America

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Forced occupancy of barren lands, genocide through the sterilization of Native women, and blankets from smallpox patients given to spread disease. The removal of young children to boarding schools, to “eliminate traditional Indian ways of life”, and the banning of Native languages from being spoken.

These are just a few of the ways Native Americans across this land were treated in the process of the United States becoming what it is today.

While these practices may no longer exist, there are still some incredible obstacles for the Native American community to overcome, to recover from centuries of policies and practices meant to eliminate them or keep them in poverty.

The government, for instance, still legally owns and manages all land and assets in Indian country, allegedly for their benefit.

Dakota News Now felt in this broader conversation the nation is having right now about systemic racism, the Native voice in our state and region needed to be heard.

In this Dakota News Now Special Report, we expected to learn more about how the non-native population could do better. What we weren’t prepared for was a greater conversation about how many within the tribes, feel nothing will change unless some critical issues are also addressed from within.

