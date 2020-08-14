DOH: Sioux Empire Fair concert attendee tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health says an individual who attended a concert at the Sioux Empire Fair has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual attended the Big and Rich concert on August 3rd and was able to transmit the virus to others between 8:30 pm and midnight.

Health officials say because of the risk of exposure, those who attended the concert should monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

