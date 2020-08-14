Advertisement

DOH: Sioux Empire Fair concert attendee tests positive for COVID-19

Sioux Empire Fair considered ‘Refreshing’ for many
Sioux Empire Fair considered ‘Refreshing’ for many(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health says an individual who attended a concert at the Sioux Empire Fair has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual attended the Big and Rich concert on August 3rd and was able to transmit the virus to others between 8:30 pm and midnight.

Health officials say because of the risk of exposure, those who attended the concert should monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Man indicted on attempted murder charge in Pierre shooting

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
Authorities say a grand jury has indicted a man on an attempted first-degree murder charge in the shooting of a Pierre man in July.

News

Iowa governor defends response to devastating wind storm

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is pushing back against criticism that she has been slow to respond to a wind storm that devastated the state.

News

At Sturgis, Trump supporters look to turn bikers into voters

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A group called Bikers for Trump is defying public health recommendations in an effort to get people voting.

Latest News

News

South Dakota surpasses 10K COVID-19 cases, 150 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 127 new COVID-19 cases as the state surpasses 10,000 total cases and 150 deaths.

News

Dakota News Now Special Report: Racism in America

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Dakota News Now felt in this broader conversation the nation is having right now about systemic racism, the Native voice in our state and region needed to be heard.

News

Racism in America: Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Critial need for blood donors during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
During the pandemic, it can be a pretty good feeling to help others by donating blood. Blood drive numbers are low right now because many employers have their staff working at home.

News

Court documents: Sioux Falls man hid camera in bathroom used by juveniles

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after a hard drive allegedly containing child pornography was turned over to police.

News

One person injured in Sioux Falls shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A man was injured after getting shot Thursday night in Sioux Falls.