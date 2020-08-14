One person injured in Sioux Falls shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sgt. Tarah Walton with the Sioux Falls Police Department, one man was shot and injured Thursday night in the city. He is expected to be okay.

The shooting happened at the Shop’n Cart on 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Officers arrived around 9:45 PM after gunshots were reported.

Investigators are still looking for a suspect and are asking the public to call them if they have any information on the shooting. The public can call 605-367-7000 if they have anything to report.

Sgt. Walton said the public is not believed to be in any danger.

