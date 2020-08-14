Advertisement

One person injured in Sioux Falls shooting

Sioux Falls police are searching for the suspect who shot and injured a man Thursday night.
Sioux Falls police are searching for the suspect who shot and injured a man Thursday night.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sgt. Tarah Walton with the Sioux Falls Police Department, one man was shot and injured Thursday night in the city. He is expected to be okay.

The shooting happened at the Shop’n Cart on 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Officers arrived around 9:45 PM after gunshots were reported.

Investigators are still looking for a suspect and are asking the public to call them if they have any information on the shooting. The public can call 605-367-7000 if they have anything to report.

Sgt. Walton said the public is not believed to be in any danger.

