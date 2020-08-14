Sioux Falls Police search for person of interest in shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a shooting that injured a man on Thursday.

Police say at around 9:45 pm Thursday, gunshots were reported in the 2700 block of E. 6th Street. They say a man was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police obtained surveillance video from the area and are now searching for a person of interest.

Police are asking the public to call Metro Communications 605-367-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007 if they have any information on the pictured person or vehicle.

Police advise not approaching the person or vehicle and that the person should be considered armed and dangerous.

