South Dakota surpasses 10K COVID-19 cases, 150 deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 127 new COVID-19 cases as the state surpasses 10,000 total cases and 150 deaths.

The new cases bring the state total to 10,027, 1,101 of which are currently active.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported two new COVID-19 related deaths bringing the state total to 150.

Current hospitalizations increased by 11 to 65. 903 people in total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

82 new recoveries were reported. Overall, 8,773 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19.

