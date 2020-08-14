Trappers winding down season at Hyde Stadium

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Pierre Governor standout Garrett Stout made his first appearance in a Pierre Trappers uniform Thursday night at Hyde Stadium. He will be heading to Brooking to play college baseball for SDSU. Nick Grossman connected for a majestic shot to dead center clearing the wall as the Trappers pulled within 1 of the Badlands Big Sticks late. But the team from North Dakota prevailed 10-7. The Trappers started the night with a 32-32 record in the Expedition League.

