Wenande’s big game carries Alexandria past Dell Rapids Mudcats

Alexandria advances at Mitchell
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Alexandria Angels brought their hitting shoes Thursday night to nearby Cadwell Park in Mitchell. In particular Cole Wenande. He had an RBI triple and a pair of 2-run doubles as Alex built a big lead and went on to beat a very explosive Dell Rapids Mudcats team 11-6. Wenande’s 5 RBI’s on 3 extra base hits were one of the most impressive offensive games of the state amateur tournament thus far. The Angels advance to the State “B” semifinal game Saturday at 5:30.

