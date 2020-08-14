Wenande’s big game carries Alexandria past Dell Rapids Mudcats

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Alexandria Angels brought their hitting shoes Thursday night to nearby Cadwell Park in Mitchell. In particular Cole Wenande. He had an RBI triple and a pair of 2-run doubles as Alex built a big lead and went on to beat a very explosive Dell Rapids Mudcats team 11-6. Wenande’s 5 RBI’s on 3 extra base hits were one of the most impressive offensive games of the state amateur tournament thus far. The Angels advance to the State “B” semifinal game Saturday at 5:30.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.