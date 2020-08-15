Augustana copes with lost football season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As prep football in South Dakota gets set to play on there’s still a bit of disbelief at Augustana that Kirkeby-Over Stadium will sit empty this year after the NSIC cancelled it’s fall sports schedule.

Hours after the official news came down yesterday Jerry Olszewski met with his team via ZOOM and, like so many others across the country these past couple of weeks, had to be both coach and counselor to his players.

Though it hurts to his players and staff to lose the falls eason, Olszewski understands why the move was made and, despite no imminent games, has plenty of work left to do. They’re still waiting on guidance from the NCAA on things like eligibility, and he’s got to try and keep the Vikings engaged in an uncertain climate.

Though, as he says, that’s really nothing new.

Olszewski and the Vikings are hoping they’ll get an opportunity to play in the spring, something the NSIC has said it will explore.

