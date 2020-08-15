BETTER THAN PERFECT? Viborg-Hurley confident they can be in defending 9AA State Football crown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last season the Viborg-Hurley Cougars came in riding a five year playoff drought, winning just nine games during that span.

They exited with a 13-0 record and the program's first ever 9AA State Championship.

With top talent like Chase Mason and Angel Johnson back, the Cougars are not only poised to run it back, they’re confident they’ll improve on the few flaws they had last year.

The Cougars host Corsica-Stickney next Friday to kick off the 2020 season.

For more on Viborg-Hurley, and a look at the rest of the region’s top teams and players, tune into our Pigskin Preview special Tuesday night at 6:30 PM on KDLT and look for the magazine in your community next week!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.