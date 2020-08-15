Advertisement

Canaries bats provide fireworks in series opening win against Winnipeg

Birds defeat first place Goldeyes 11-6
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries clubbed four homeruns on Fireworks Friday night to lower the boom on visiting Winnipeg 11-6.

Clint Coulter drove in four runs with two homeruns to up his total on the year to seven. Damek Tomscha and Logan Landon went back-to-back in the second inning with homers as well.

Tyler Danish provided a quality start on the mound, working six innings and striking out eight while allowing just two earned runs and five hits.

The Canaries, now two games behind the first place Goldeyes, will continue the series tomorrow at 6:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Scoreboard Friday, August 14th

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Local Scores For Friday, August 14th, 2020

Sports

Wenande’s big game carries Alexandria past Dell Rapids Mudcats

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Wenande’s big game carries Alexandria past Dell Rapids Mudcats

Sports

Trappers winding down season at Hyde Stadium

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Trappers winding down season at Hyde Stadium

Sports

Canaries can’t overcome early lead by Saints

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Canaries can’t overcome early lead by Saints

Latest News

Sports

There will be no sports in the NSIC until 2021

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
There will be no sports in the NSIC until 2021

Sports

10pm Sportscast Thursday, August 13th

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
10pm Sportscast Thursday, August 13th

News

NSIC cancels fall season, all athletic competition through Dec. 31

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
In a statement on Thursday, the NSIC says health and safety concerns led to the league’s decision.

Sports

Salem walks off Larchwood at State Amateur Baseball Tournament

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:11 AM CDT
Salem walks off Larchwood at State Amateur Baseball Tournament

Play of the Week

Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:11 AM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Sports

Kernels happy to be back on the tennis court

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:10 AM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Kernels happy to be back on the tennis court