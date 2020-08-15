Canaries bats provide fireworks in series opening win against Winnipeg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries clubbed four homeruns on Fireworks Friday night to lower the boom on visiting Winnipeg 11-6.

Clint Coulter drove in four runs with two homeruns to up his total on the year to seven. Damek Tomscha and Logan Landon went back-to-back in the second inning with homers as well.

Tyler Danish provided a quality start on the mound, working six innings and striking out eight while allowing just two earned runs and five hits.

The Canaries, now two games behind the first place Goldeyes, will continue the series tomorrow at 6:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.