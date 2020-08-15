FUTBOL FRIDAY! South Dakota prep soccer season kicks off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Soccer became the latest South Dakota high school sport to begin its season under the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Friday night action the defending AA State Champion Yankton Gazelle girls soccer team began defense of their title with a 2-0 victory over Lincoln at Howard Wood Field.

In boys action Lincoln edged Yankton 2-1 while defending AA runner-up Washington rolled to a 5-0 win at Harrisburg.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

