Advertisement

Live stream concert to benefit South Dakota African American history museum

Funds raised will be used for museum renovations, a new exhibit, and a historic marker at the site of an early African American settlement in Sully county.
Funds raised will be used for museum renovations, a new exhibit, and a historic marker at the site of an early African American settlement in Sully county.(Cordell Wright)
By Beth Warden
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A live stream concert to benefit the South Dakota African American Museum is this Sunday.

The two-hour performance will feature a string quartet, followed by jazz music. Funds raised will be used for museum renovations, a new exhibit, and a historic marker at the site of an early African American settlement in Sully county.

Sioux Falls chamber music collective founder Yi-Chun Lin organized the fundraiser in hopes of unifying South Dakotans.

"Music brings people together, and with our current divided society, I feel music is the best tool to speak. Through the music, we will hear all those African American composers and musicians struggle, and creativity, and sometimes even better than words," said Lin.

The live stream is Sunday, August 16, from 1 to 3 pm. You can watch live on Facebook and youtube when you search Sioux Falls Chamber music collective.

Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/events/607241280227115/

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Organization assisted by United Way helps keep families safe during pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The United Way helps so many organizations in the community, including Safe Families for Children.

News

Magazine lists South Dakota photographer among the best in the world

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
World renown photographer Robb Long says thanks to the internet you can be creative support your family and even win awards, no matter where you live.

News

Samaritan’s Feet still planning for shoe distribution in Sioux Falls

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Samaritan's Feet will still be doing a shoe giveaway on August 22nd despite the pandemic.

News

Local author launches book of encouragement and motivation

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT
|
By Vanessa Gomez
An author in South Dakota is set to release her newest book Friday.

Latest News

News

605 Magazine’s August issue focuses on culture & lifestyle

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT
|
By Vanessa Gomez
605 Magazine is hosting its annual event, 605 Summer Classic, Saturday in Sioux Falls.

News

American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk goes virtual

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The American Heart Association's virtual Heart Walk for eastern South Dakota will be Saturday, August 15th.

News

Brookings commercial kitchen brings new opportunities for business owners

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:39 AM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Ben Franklin Public Market has a commercial kitchen and event hall that are open for business on Main Avenue now.

News

Emergency pop-up blood drive to be held Thursday in Sioux Falls

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The Community Blood Bank has been hosting these emergency pop-up blood drives since March to help keep the blood supply up during the pandemic.

News

Flag football meets every Tuesday evening in Pierre

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
Flag football is open for new members in Pierre.

News

Feeding South Dakota reports need more than doubling in one year

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
A bag of groceries is growing more precious for South Dakota families impacted by the pandemic. Matt Gassen from Feeding South Dakota says they're reaching out across the region.