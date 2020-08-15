Live stream concert to benefit South Dakota African American history museum

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A live stream concert to benefit the South Dakota African American Museum is this Sunday.

The two-hour performance will feature a string quartet, followed by jazz music. Funds raised will be used for museum renovations, a new exhibit, and a historic marker at the site of an early African American settlement in Sully county.

Sioux Falls chamber music collective founder Yi-Chun Lin organized the fundraiser in hopes of unifying South Dakotans.

"Music brings people together, and with our current divided society, I feel music is the best tool to speak. Through the music, we will hear all those African American composers and musicians struggle, and creativity, and sometimes even better than words," said Lin.

The live stream is Sunday, August 16, from 1 to 3 pm. You can watch live on Facebook and youtube when you search Sioux Falls Chamber music collective.

Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/events/607241280227115/

