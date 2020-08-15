Advertisement

Lt. Claussen’s Story: WWII Veteran buried with full military honors months after death

Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A World War Two veteran from Sioux Falls finally received a proper sendoff.

Lt. Delmar Claussen passed away in May. His family had his body cremated -- but due to the pandemic -- they held off on a burial ceremony.

On Friday, his family was part of a motorcycle escort to Romsdal Lutheran Church in Hudson.

