Advertisement

Presentation prepares to bring full student body back to campus

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students are returning to college campuses this weekend across South Dakota. And at Presentation College, not only will students look forward to mandatory masks, they’ll also look forward to daily screenings as well.

The college has already welcomed back student athletes competing in fall seasons. The rest of the student body is scheduled to move in by August 21st. Along with masks being required in all public areas on campus, students and faculty will have to go through daily temperature screenings before entering in any buildings on campus for the first time that day.

Dr. Marcus Garstecki is the Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment at Presentation. He said that after the many months the college has been planning to bring students back, it’s relieving to finally see them on campus.

“It’s been a long five months of planning. Quite honestly when we first started we were wondering if we would be back here with students in the Fall. So it feels great to see where we’re at right now.” said Garstecki.

As for the daily temperature screenings, Garstecki said that the tests will help the college quickly identify anyone with symptoms of COVID-19, and help them seek out medical resources in the community. Students and faculty will only have to do a screening once before they enter a building on campus for the first time that day.

“We’ll give them a little sticker to put on their I.D., and they’ll be free then to go around campus, in and out all day. If something comes up that’s maybe a little bit of a red flag, then we’ll work individually with that student or employee to see what sort of resources they might need.”

But Garstecki said that even with the restrictions and mandatory screenings that will become a part of normal activity on campus, he’s more than happy to bring students back to campus.

“This is always the most exciting time of the year for me when they start to come back after a long summer when it’s been quiet on campus . This year had been, magnify that by ten, because they’ve been gone since the middle of March for the most part. And again, for part of that time we weren’t sure we would be back in the fall.”

Should the campus have to close again to in-person instruction, Garstecki said that professors and instructors have already been working to take their classes online, being able to switch over seamlessly if needed.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

School districts prepare for contact tracing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
As students and teachers return to school during a pandemic, contact tracing will be an important process in tracking the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

News

Organization assisted by United Way helps keep families safe during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The United Way helps so many organizations in the community, including Safe Families for Children.

News

Augustana athletic director on NSIC decision to cancel fall season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference is joining the growing number of college conferences suspending fall sports due to the pandemic.

News

Disagree to a Degree: Think 3D Studios

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Are you struggling anymore to have important or really any conversation with family or friends, let alone foes?

Latest News

News

City reinstating utility disconnection in Sioux Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The City of Sioux Falls is reinstating utility service disconnections after waiving it and late fees for residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Sioux Falls Police search for person of interest in shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Police say the person of interest should be considered armed and dangerous.

News

DOH: Sioux Empire Fair concert attendee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Health officials say an individual who attended a concert at the Sioux Empire Fair has tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Man indicted on attempted murder charge in Pierre shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Authorities say a grand jury has indicted a man on an attempted first-degree murder charge in the shooting of a Pierre man in July.

News

Iowa governor defends response to devastating wind storm

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is pushing back against criticism that she has been slow to respond to a wind storm that devastated the state.