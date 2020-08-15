Two deaths, 94 additional coronavirus cases

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 94 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths related to the virus.

The new cases bring South Dakota’s overall positive total to 10,118 and the two additional deaths bring the toll to 152.

The two deaths included a person between the ages of 60 and 69; and a person 80 years or older.

1,082 cases are currently active.

The Sioux Falls area saw an increase of 30 cases between Minnehaha (23)and Lincoln Counties (7).

Six more cases were identified in Pennington County, three more in Brown County, and two more in Beadle County on Saturday.

Current hospitalizations decreased by two to 63.

913 people in total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

111 new recoveries were reported.

Overall, 8,884 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19.

