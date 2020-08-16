Advertisement

Aberdeen sweeps season opening soccer doubleheader at O’Gorman

Golden Eagle girls win 4-2 followed by 4-1 victory from boys
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 15, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Golden Eagle soccer teams opened the 2020 season in high scoring fashion at O’Gorman on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

The Aberdeen girls defeated the Knights 4-2. The Golden Eagle boys followed and also scored four goals, beating O’Gorman 4-1.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

