Aberdeen sweeps season opening soccer doubleheader at O’Gorman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Golden Eagle soccer teams opened the 2020 season in high scoring fashion at O’Gorman on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

The Aberdeen girls defeated the Knights 4-2. The Golden Eagle boys followed and also scored four goals, beating O’Gorman 4-1.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.