Aberdeen’s Reece Burckhard eager to be a part of SDSU’s line of great TE’s

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the kids featured on our socially-distanced cover of the 2020 Pigskin Preview is Aberdeen’s Reece Burckhard.

While you’re more likely to associate that name with basketball since Reece’s sister Paiton is a star for the SDSU women and Reece is pretty good himself, the 6′8′ senior is a big receiving target at tight end for the Golden Eagles.

Reece will join his sister at South Dakota State next year where Jackrabbit coaches think he fits the mold of some of their previous basketball player-turned-tight end prospects like current Philadelphia Eagle Dallas Goedert.

Look for the Pigskin Preview to be out in your community this coming week and catch our preview show at 6:30 PM on KDLT Tuesday night!

