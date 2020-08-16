Advertisement

Canova whips Wynot to return to State B Amateur Tournament championship

Gang win 14-0 and will face Alexandria for title
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Canova’s Jason Miller clubbed a three-run homerun in the first inning of their State B Amateur Baseball Tournament semifinal with Wynot and the Gang never looked back, rolling past the Expos 14-0 on Saturday night at Cadwell Park.

Jason would finish with five RBI on the day and Justin Miller added four RBI. Cole Gassman pitched a complete-game, two hit shutout and struck out five.

Canova will face Alexandria in tomorrow’s 2:00 PM State B title game. The Angels defeated Winner/Colome 13-2 in their semifinal on Saturday. Between them Canova and Alexandria have won the last four State B championships.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

