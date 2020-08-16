Chief: Protesters vandalize Minneapolis police precinct

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The police chief of Minneapolis says protesters have vandalized a precinct office and targeted officers with fireworks.

Chief Medaria Arradondo says demonstrators marched to the 5th Precinct on Saturday night and vandalized the exterior of the building.

Arradondo says protesters also targeted officers with “commercial grade fireworks.”

In a statement, the chief says “This unlawful and senseless behavior will not be tolerated.”

He says those who hijack peaceful protests “will be prosecuted to the full extent lawfully.”

The 5th Precinct saw rioting in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Protesters burned down the 3rd Precinct building.

