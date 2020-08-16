Harold Thune, father to Sen. John Thune, dies at 100-years-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

South Dakota Senator John Thune and his family are grieving after the death of the Senator’s father.

Senator Thune took to social media Saturday evening with the news, tweeting that his father, Harold Thune, has died.

The Senator said in the tweet, “He fought the good fight, he finished the course, he kept the faith.”

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken tweeted his condolences to Sen. Thune in a reply to the news.

“My dad was the embodiment of the American Dream,” said Thune. “He was a small-town South Dakota kid who worked hard and valued God, family, and country. He lived a life of purpose that imparted a set of values on me and my siblings that I’ve always tried to embody and pass on to my kids and grandkids. And as a kid himself, he answered our nation’s call to defend freedom and help free the world from tyranny and oppression during World War II. He was my hero.

“One of the greatest treasures my dad gave me was the appreciation for being part of a team, no matter what station in life I’ve found myself – in sports, in politics, in governing, and, most importantly, in being part of a family. He’d always talk about making the pass, finding your teammate, making the team better. Whether we were on the basketball court, sitting around the kitchen table, or in the halls of Congress, his advice always made sense – now more than ever.

“This hurts, and I’m going to miss him, but I can’t help but smile knowing he’s been reunited with my mom, the love of his life. I’ll miss you, dad, but thank you for making me a better person, a better father, and a better citizen of this country you helped defend.”

Harold Thune, 100, was a World War II veteran, educator, and lifelong South Dakota resident. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Pat

