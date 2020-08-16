Advertisement

Northern State students back on campus to begin Fall semester

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although looking a little different than any other year, residence halls at Northern State are beginning to fill up for the fall semester.

Students have been moving into dorms the past couple of days, as Northern extends the move-in period to allow for more social distancing. Families came through the Barnett Center parking lot, received their instructional packet, and drove over to their buildings to unload and move in. Families were left on their own to move items into rooms, where under normal circumstances they would be assisted by student athletes or other student groups. However move-in appointments were spaced to allow families plenty of time to move in. Dr. Tim Downs, President of Northern State, said that compared to an average year, this year’s move-in has been more relaxed and efficient.

“But we’ve paced it over four days, so they’re not really on top of each other. Again for social distancing factors. So they all actually have an appointment, when to move in. So it keeps it much more, less chaotic. And that’s really important. And they’ll get settled, and this weekend we’ll get them settled and we’ll start classes on Wednesday.” said Downs.

Once students get settled into their halls, they’ll have chances to meet their neighbors and those who they’ll share a hall with, albeit at a distance to limit the spread of COVID-19. Downs said that residence assistants and directors will play a key role in keeping gatherings small.

“Meeting more in small groups, so the residence hall directors, they’ll have smaller groups of students to really meet with and keep track of. So not convening in groups of 30 or 40. If you do, everybody will be masked up if it’s inside.”

Downs said that while this is certainly not how anyone - students or staff - wanted to begin the year, he’s just happy to have students back on campus and ready to start the year.

“It’s going to be a different this year. But we’re all masked up, and we’re going to make sure that we stay safe and stay healthy, and we have a great academic year. It’s just so exciting. I’ve got goosebumps.”

Northern State and the other Board of Regents school in South Dakota won’t begin classes until Wednesday, to allow students and faculty more time to acclimate to social distancing restrictions on campus.

