One death, 156 new coronavirus cases in South Dakota

South Dakota coronavirus
South Dakota coronavirus(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 156 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death related to the virus on Sunday.

The new cases bring South Dakota’s overall positive total to 10,274 and the additional death brings the toll to 153.

1,182 cases are currently active.

The Sioux Falls area saw an increase of 59 cases between Minnehaha (45) and Lincoln Counties (14).

12 more cases were identified in Pennington County and seven more in Brown County on Sunday.

Current hospitalizations increased by three to 66.

916 people in total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

55 new recoveries were reported.

Overall, 8,939 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19.

