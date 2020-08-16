Sioux Falls Brewers repeat as State A Amateur Baseball Tournament champions
Defeat Brookings Cubs 7-2 in title game
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though the year proved to be different than any other in amateur baseball history thanks to COVID-19, the result remained the same.
The Sioux Falls Brewers are state champions for the second consecutive year.
Backed by a complete game from Tournament MVP Bryce Ahrendt on the mound, and three RBI at the plate from Jose Martinez, the Brewers defeated the Brookings Cubs 7-2 in Sunday’s title game at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.
