Sioux Falls Brewers repeat as State A Amateur Baseball Tournament champions

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though the year proved to be different than any other in amateur baseball history thanks to COVID-19, the result remained the same.

The Sioux Falls Brewers are state champions for the second consecutive year.

Backed by a complete game from Tournament MVP Bryce Ahrendt on the mound, and three RBI at the plate from Jose Martinez, the Brewers defeated the Brookings Cubs 7-2 in Sunday’s title game at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.

