Titans looking to return to top of 11A

Physical lines make Tea a contender again
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tea Titans are hoping this will be a year to remember after falling short of back-to-back 11A titles last season in a semifinal loss to Canton.

Anchored by physical lines led by 6′7′ Caden Ellingson, the Titans have reason to believe they can win a second championship in three years, starting with the culture of hard work head coach Craig Clayberg has instituted.

The Titans open the season August 28th with a rematch at defending state champion Canton.

High school football is less than a week away and you’ll have all the info you need to know about the best teams and players in the region with our Pigskin Preview. The magazine is out next week and our preview show is just three days away on Tuesday night at 6:30 on KDLT.

