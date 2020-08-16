Two injured in west Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emergency personnel responded to the area of Oleanna Place and Gina Place for a motorcycle crash at 8:12 p.m. on Saturday.

Respondents found the crash was west of that location along Ebenezer Avenue where two people were involved.

The two left the roadway at the time of the crash and were transported to an area hospital.

One person is believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Charges may be pending as the investigation continues and police identify the two involved in the crash and their roles.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.