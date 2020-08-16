Warming Back Up This Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a break from the heat and humidity for many over the weekend, we’ll be in for a temperature increase throughout the week. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80′s east and back to the 90′s west. Sunshine will continue through the day with high pressure in control over the Upper Midwest.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs climbing into the 90′s north and remaining for the time being in the mid 80′s to the east. Temperatures will slowly increase by a few degrees each day this week. This will lead to some chances for showers and thunderstorms beginning on Thursday and also for Friday. Highs by the end of the week across the region will be in the lower 90′s.

This upcoming weekend will feature chances for showers and storms on Sunday. The weekend will be slightly cooler, but not by much. Highs will be in the mid 80′s to near 90 for both Saturday and Sunday. Cooler air does return by the start of next week and throughout the middle of next week as highs end up falling to the lower 80′s.

