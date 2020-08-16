Advertisement

Warming Back Up This Week

Humidity Returning, Too
By Tyler Roney
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a break from the heat and humidity for many over the weekend, we’ll be in for a temperature increase throughout the week. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80′s east and back to the 90′s west. Sunshine will continue through the day with high pressure in control over the Upper Midwest.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs climbing into the 90′s north and remaining for the time being in the mid 80′s to the east. Temperatures will slowly increase by a few degrees each day this week. This will lead to some chances for showers and thunderstorms beginning on Thursday and also for Friday. Highs by the end of the week across the region will be in the lower 90′s.

This upcoming weekend will feature chances for showers and storms on Sunday. The weekend will be slightly cooler, but not by much. Highs will be in the mid 80′s to near 90 for both Saturday and Sunday. Cooler air does return by the start of next week and throughout the middle of next week as highs end up falling to the lower 80′s.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT
|

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Thursday Night Forecast

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Wednesday Night Forecast

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Tuesday Night Forecast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
|

Latest News

Forecast

Aaron Doudna's Tuesday Morning Weather Update

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Monday Night Forecast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
|

Forecast

Aaron Doudna's Monday Morning Weather Update

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT
|

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT
|

Forecast

Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Weather Update

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now