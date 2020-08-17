Alexandria clubs Canova to win fourth State B Amateur Tournament title in five years

MITCHELL, S.D., S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the fourth time in five years the Alexandria Angels are the South Dakota State B Amateur Baseball Tournament champions.

This time they beat the one team that’s claimed a crown in that span.

The Angels raced out to a 6-1 lead an never looked back on their way to an 11-3 victory over the 2018 state champion Canova Gang on Sunday afternoon at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.

John Greicar had four hits and six RBI to lead the Alexandria attack. That was more than enough for pitcher and co-tournament MVP (with Cole Wenande) Jed Schmidt who punched out 10 in a complete game victory.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.