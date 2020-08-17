Canaries crushed by Winnipeg in series finale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Winnipeg Goldeyes defeated the Sioux Falls Canaries 16-4 on Sunday afternoon.

Winnipeg got a great start from Mitchell Lambson along with a few big innings offensively to take the series.

The visitors got on the board first in the opening inning on an RBI single by Logan Hill to make the score 1-0.

Winnipeg scored another run in the top of the second on a RBI single by Wes Darvill extending the lead to 2-0.

Five more runs came in the top of the fourth on a three-run home run by Jonathan Moroney. Two batters later Darnell Sweeney hit a two-run home run to make the score 7-0.

The Goldeyes added four more in the top of the fifth. It was a sacrifice fly by Jordan George, an RBI single by Moroney and two-run home run by Wes Darvill to push the lead to 11-0.

The Birds got on the board in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a sacrifice fly by Clint Coulter to cut the score to 11-1.

Another five runs came across in the top of the seventh for Winnipeg thanks to five straight hits including a two-run double by George. Darvill, Hill and John Nester all drove in runs as well to make the lead 16-1.

The Birds gained a run on a single from Damek Tomscha in the bottom of the seventh cutting the deficit to 16-2

Roy Morales hit a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth to cut into the score 16-4.

Lambson earned the win allowing two runs over seven innings with no walks and five strikeouts. Kurt Heyer took the loss for the Birds.

UP NEXT

The Sioux Falls Canaries hit the road to take on the Fargo-Morehead RedHawks on Tuesday, August 18. First pitch in Fargo is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

-RECAP COURTESY SF CANARIES

