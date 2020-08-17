Advertisement

COVID-19 cases increase, hospitalizations down in South Dakota

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - State health officials say the number of coronavirus cases increased in South Dakota for the second straight day while current hospitalizations have decreased.

On Monday, there were 86 new coronavirus cases announced, bringing the state’s total to 10,360. The death toll in South Dakota remains at 153.

Health officials say 74 additional people have recovered from COVID-19, for a total of 9,013 recoveries.

Current hospitalizations are at 60, down from 66 on Sunday.

The number of people who have tested negative increased by 433 Monday, for a total of 118,933 negative tests.

